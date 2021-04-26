Terril Brothers Inc. Lowers Stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Terril Brothers Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 284,332 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 15,902 shares during the period. Delta Air Lines makes up approximately 3.5% of Terril Brothers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Terril Brothers Inc.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $13,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Delta Air Lines by 107.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,886,976 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $397,556,000 after buying an additional 5,130,847 shares during the period. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,271,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,931,000. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its position in Delta Air Lines by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,133,481 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $286,837,000 after buying an additional 1,682,597 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Delta Air Lines by 90.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,281,221 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $91,728,000 after buying an additional 1,083,611 shares during the period. 59.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 60,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.46, for a total transaction of $2,633,067.56. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DAL traded up $0.71 during trading on Monday, reaching $46.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 361,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,287,761. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $29.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 1.45. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.51 and a twelve month high of $52.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.25.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported ($3.55) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.73) by ($0.82). Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 42.88% and a negative return on equity of 39.69%. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.51) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 60.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DAL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Argus raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.85.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

