Terril Brothers Inc. Purchases 265,815 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Terril Brothers Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 236.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 378,335 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 265,815 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up about 4.9% of Terril Brothers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Terril Brothers Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $19,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPST. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $971,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,903,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $484,000. Finally, Alexandria Capital LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $200,000.

JPST traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $50.74. The company had a trading volume of 2,983,484 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.74 and a 200-day moving average of $50.78.

