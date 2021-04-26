Terril Brothers Inc. Reduces Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Terril Brothers Inc. decreased its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 348,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,658 shares during the quarter. Citigroup accounts for approximately 6.4% of Terril Brothers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Terril Brothers Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $25,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. German American Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 74,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,623,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 37,117.3% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 100,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,247,000 after buying an additional 100,588 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 45,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,793,000 after buying an additional 2,540 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 1,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davidson Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 193,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,960,000 after buying an additional 53,109 shares in the last quarter. 72.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE C traded up $1.22 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $72.60. 379,885 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,908,518. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.76 and a 12-month high of $76.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.49. The firm has a market cap of $151.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.02. Citigroup had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The company had revenue of $19.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.80%.

Several equities analysts have commented on C shares. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Citigroup from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Citigroup from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Edward Jones lowered shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Citigroup from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.72.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

