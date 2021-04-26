Terril Brothers Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Terril Brothers Inc. lessened its position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 433,478 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 18,181 shares during the period. Newmont comprises 6.6% of Terril Brothers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Terril Brothers Inc. owned about 0.05% of Newmont worth $26,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its position in Newmont by 1,446.7% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Newmont during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Newmont by 47.3% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Newmont during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Newmont during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

NEM stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Monday, hitting $65.48. The company had a trading volume of 110,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,922,076. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.67 and a beta of 0.14. Newmont Co. has a 52-week low of $52.33 and a 52-week high of $72.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 7.37%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Newmont’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 166.67%.

NEM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Newmont from $86.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Newmont in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a research report on Friday. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Newmont from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Fundamental Research lowered their price objective on shares of Newmont from $74.35 to $69.96 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.92.

In other Newmont news, EVP E Randall Engel sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total transaction of $303,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 259,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,753,179.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.38, for a total transaction of $249,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,057,673.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,522 shares of company stock worth $1,609,107 in the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

