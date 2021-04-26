Terril Brothers Inc. Sells 3,310 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Terril Brothers Inc. decreased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 150,868 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 3,310 shares during the period. QUALCOMM accounts for about 5.1% of Terril Brothers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Terril Brothers Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $20,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Xcel Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,934 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc grew its position in QUALCOMM by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 1,867 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its position in QUALCOMM by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 459 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA grew its position in QUALCOMM by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 12,303 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 699 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. 74.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of QCOM traded up $2.92 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $138.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 348,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,266,434. The company’s 50-day moving average is $133.71 and its 200-day moving average is $142.00. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $74.09 and a 52-week high of $167.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.90, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.07. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 90.74%. The firm had revenue of $8.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 62.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.84%.

QCOM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $126.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of QUALCOMM to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $175.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.77.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

