Terry L. Blaker Acquires 1,284 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Terry L. Blaker increased its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,347 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares during the quarter. Terry L. Blaker’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $2,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TRV. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in The Travelers Companies by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,322,232 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,852,632,000 after buying an additional 276,148 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in The Travelers Companies by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,008,408 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,966,361,000 after buying an additional 784,637 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in The Travelers Companies by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,024,371 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $705,271,000 after buying an additional 597,963 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in The Travelers Companies by 591.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,219,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $451,950,000 after buying an additional 2,754,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in The Travelers Companies by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,004,411 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $421,694,000 after buying an additional 28,268 shares in the last quarter. 81.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Travelers Companies alerts:

Shares of TRV stock opened at $157.84 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $153.18 and a 200 day moving average of $139.89. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.10 and a 52 week high of $161.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.36. The Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 7.13%. The company had revenue of $7.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This is a positive change from The Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.42%.

TRV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on The Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Argus boosted their target price on The Travelers Companies from $138.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on The Travelers Companies from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. MKM Partners boosted their target price on The Travelers Companies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on The Travelers Companies from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.25.

In related news, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 60,979 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $9,451,745.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 238,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,923,015. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 1,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.90, for a total value of $230,026.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,045.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,194 shares of company stock valued at $15,262,709 in the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Read More: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for The Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.