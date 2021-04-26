Terry L. Blaker Boosts Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Terry L. Blaker raised its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,716 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 1.1% of Terry L. Blaker’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Terry L. Blaker’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $15,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,299.93 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2,131.43 and its 200 day moving average is $1,877.88. The company has a market cap of $1.55 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.44, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,230.38 and a 52 week high of $2,306.12.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. The business had revenue of $46.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.09 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $15.35 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GOOGL shares. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,953.00 price objective (up from $2,470.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,207.81.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

