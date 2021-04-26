Terry L. Blaker Boosts Stock Position in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Terry L. Blaker lifted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) by 10.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,795 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Terry L. Blaker’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $1,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CASY. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the fourth quarter worth about $80,029,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 731,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,663,000 after buying an additional 200,640 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 687,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,739,000 after buying an additional 160,576 shares during the period. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 658,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,700,000 after buying an additional 157,208 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 82.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 274,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,032,000 after purchasing an additional 124,455 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Casey's General Stores alerts:

NASDAQ:CASY opened at $224.04 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $139.41 and a 12 month high of $225.27. The company has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a PE ratio of 25.40 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $213.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $193.63.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.07. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 19.21%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Research analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.15%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $220.00 to $217.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.10.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages, tobacco, and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

See Also: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.