Terry L. Blaker Buys 14,204 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Terry L. Blaker increased its stake in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 17.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 96,112 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,204 shares during the quarter. Terry L. Blaker’s holdings in FOX were worth $3,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Davis R M Inc. grew its position in FOX by 65.1% during the 4th quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 63,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,863,000 after acquiring an additional 25,230 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of FOX by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 14,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 1,515 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of FOX by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 225,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,584,000 after buying an additional 51,551 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in shares of FOX by 242.3% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 412,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,004,000 after buying an additional 291,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of FOX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,387,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOXA opened at $38.41 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55, a PEG ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.27. Fox Co. has a 12-month low of $23.57 and a 12-month high of $44.80. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.19. FOX had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 13.00%. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fox Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. FOX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.55%.

FOXA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on FOX from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on FOX from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on FOX from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on FOX from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on FOX from $29.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.24.

FOX Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

