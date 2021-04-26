Terry L. Blaker Buys 867 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Terry L. Blaker grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 12.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,069 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the period. Terry L. Blaker’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $4,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,007,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 41,032 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $18,570,000 after buying an additional 5,909 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 44,709 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $20,234,000 after buying an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,551,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,307 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,055,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. 82.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $555.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. TheStreet upgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $493.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $519.35.

NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $532.61 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $37.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $500.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $465.01. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $373.14 and a 1 year high of $539.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The specialty retailer reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 373.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 23.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 10th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, COO Jeff M. Shaw sold 5,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.83, for a total value of $3,060,330.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 24,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,938,047.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $157,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,229 shares of company stock worth $27,958,427. Insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

