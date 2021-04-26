Terry L. Blaker Grows Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Terry L. Blaker increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,255 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 902 shares during the period. Terry L. Blaker’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $3,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the 3rd quarter worth $5,671,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the 3rd quarter worth $2,349,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the 3rd quarter worth $125,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the 3rd quarter worth $301,000. 71.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 1,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.88, for a total transaction of $198,547.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

KMB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $123.00 price objective (down from $144.00) on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $142.00 price target for the company. Argus lowered shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Kimberly-Clark has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.00.

Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $132.11 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $135.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.20, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52-week low of $128.02 and a 52-week high of $160.16.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 812.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.13 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

