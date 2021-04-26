Terry L. Blaker Grows Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Terry L. Blaker increased its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 93.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,124 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,474 shares during the quarter. Terry L. Blaker’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Coastal Capital Group Inc. grew its stake in PayPal by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 517 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in PayPal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $244,000. ProVise Management Group LLC grew its stake in PayPal by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 1,697 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC grew its stake in PayPal by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 7,811 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,897,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoertkorn Richard Charles grew its stake in PayPal by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Hoertkorn Richard Charles now owns 38,312 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,304,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.33, for a total transaction of $1,081,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,200,608.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 1,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.11, for a total value of $310,014.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,056,524.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 247,350 shares of company stock valued at $65,644,738. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PayPal stock opened at $266.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $250.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $234.38. The company has a market capitalization of $312.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.39, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.40 and a fifty-two week high of $309.14.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PYPL. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on PayPal from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on PayPal from $306.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on PayPal from $249.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on PayPal from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on PayPal from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PayPal has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.00.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

