Terry L. Blaker Has $2.36 Million Stock Holdings in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Terry L. Blaker lessened its stake in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 44.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,051 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 15,121 shares during the quarter. Terry L. Blaker’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $2,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Xilinx by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,657,023 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $660,226,000 after buying an additional 408,100 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,023,947 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $428,706,000 after buying an additional 783,335 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Xilinx during the 4th quarter worth $415,385,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,853,110 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $262,715,000 after buying an additional 201,070 shares during the period. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xilinx during the 4th quarter worth $193,700,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

Xilinx stock opened at $129.66 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.41. Xilinx, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.45 and a fifty-two week high of $154.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.65, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 3.22.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.09. Xilinx had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 30.66%. The business had revenue of $803.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $776.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. Xilinx’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Xilinx, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Xilinx news, VP Sumeet Gagneja sold 850 shares of Xilinx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total value of $122,068.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $184,826.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP William Christopher Madden sold 5,400 shares of Xilinx stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.34, for a total transaction of $763,236.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,270,363.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on XLNX shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $112.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Xilinx from $120.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.47.

About Xilinx

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

