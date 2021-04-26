Terry L. Blaker Has $4.32 Million Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Terry L. Blaker raised its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 10.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,581 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,917 shares during the quarter. Terry L. Blaker’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $4,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UNP. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 40,422 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $9,002,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 5,397 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 37,824 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $8,337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 136.7% during the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,807 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $5,028,000 after acquiring an additional 13,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 45,564 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $10,043,000 after acquiring an additional 5,703 shares in the last quarter. 77.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 1,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $320,565.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,336,660. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 7,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total value of $1,631,976.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,645,764. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on UNP. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $239.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Union Pacific from $249.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $212.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.57.

Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $223.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $217.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $207.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.48, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $147.05 and a one year high of $226.21.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 27.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

Featured Story: What is a CD ladder?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.