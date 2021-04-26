Terry L. Blaker Has $9.75 Million Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Terry L. Blaker grew its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,956 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,318 shares during the quarter. Terry L. Blaker’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $9,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Westchester Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in The Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC bought a new stake in The Home Depot in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in The Home Depot by 139.6% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Loop Capital upped their price objective on The Home Depot from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zelman & Associates downgraded The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $319.00 price objective on shares of The Home Depot in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on The Home Depot from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. The Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $304.65.

The Home Depot stock opened at $323.89 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $297.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $279.86. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $203.85 and a one year high of $328.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $348.25 billion, a PE ratio of 28.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The firm had revenue of $32.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This is an increase from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.39%.

The Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

