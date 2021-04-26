Terry L. Blaker Purchases 580 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Terry L. Blaker lifted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 9.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,847 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 580 shares during the quarter. Terry L. Blaker’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $1,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,369,613 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,341,649,000 after buying an additional 20,073 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 810,907 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $202,613,000 after buying an additional 67,238 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the 4th quarter worth $120,525,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 476,733 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $119,117,000 after purchasing an additional 54,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 429,343 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $107,276,000 after purchasing an additional 60,774 shares in the last quarter. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CRL opened at $334.34 on Monday. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.57 and a 52-week high of $336.56. The stock has a market cap of $16.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.72, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $294.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $264.26.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The medical research company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.28. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 10.68%. The firm had revenue of $790.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $755.98 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CRL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $259.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Truist raised their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $256.00 to $324.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $250.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.80.

In related news, VP Birgit Girshick sold 1,675 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.92, for a total transaction of $492,316.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,680 shares in the company, valued at $9,311,385.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael Gunnar Knell sold 410 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.99, for a total value of $119,305.90. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,221,576.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 107,518 shares of company stock valued at $30,932,255. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

