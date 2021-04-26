Terry L. Blaker Purchases 867 Shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Terry L. Blaker lifted its position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 9.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 867 shares during the quarter. Terry L. Blaker’s holdings in American Tower were worth $2,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in American Tower by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,348,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,709,879,000 after acquiring an additional 776,600 shares during the period. Akre Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in American Tower by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 7,130,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,600,525,000 after buying an additional 97,189 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in American Tower by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,115,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,372,618,000 after buying an additional 218,524 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,749,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,066,094,000 after buying an additional 776,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,195,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $941,676,000 after acquiring an additional 52,629 shares during the period. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMT opened at $254.04 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $112.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.06, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $230.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $229.17. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $197.50 and a twelve month high of $272.20.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.45). American Tower had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 42.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. American Tower’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 12th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 64.17%.

In other American Tower news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 3,268 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $718,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,296,820. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

AMT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen cut their target price on shares of American Tower from $334.00 to $324.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on American Tower in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $278.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on American Tower from $258.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on American Tower from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $272.67.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

