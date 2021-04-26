Terry L. Blaker Purchases 895 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Terry L. Blaker grew its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 29.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,890 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 895 shares during the period. Terry L. Blaker’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 87,050 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $43,535,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 35,104 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $17,556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149 shares during the last quarter. Sander Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Adobe by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Sander Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 88,624 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $44,323,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Adobe by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 10,199 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $5,100,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 24,900 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $12,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ADBE shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $523.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $575.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $585.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $551.68.

In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 2,500 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $517.25, for a total transaction of $1,293,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,766,714.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,681 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.94, for a total value of $1,254,547.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,765,452.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,412 shares of company stock worth $16,910,679. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADBE opened at $515.84 on Monday. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $332.57 and a 52-week high of $536.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $473.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $478.94. The stock has a market cap of $246.57 billion, a PE ratio of 47.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 40.88%. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

Read More: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.