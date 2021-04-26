Terry L. Blaker Raises Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Terry L. Blaker raised its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,042 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,994 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney makes up approximately 0.7% of Terry L. Blaker’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Terry L. Blaker’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $11,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 44,902 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $8,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in The Walt Disney by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 44,387 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $8,043,000 after acquiring an additional 9,922 shares in the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new position in The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth about $13,000,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc lifted its stake in The Walt Disney by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 23,220 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its stake in The Walt Disney by 192.0% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 376,579 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $68,229,000 after acquiring an additional 247,593 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DIS shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on The Walt Disney from $182.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $223.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on The Walt Disney from $192.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group increased their price objective on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $167.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.69.

In other news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 237,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.03, for a total value of $41,743,050.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 33,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.12, for a total value of $6,220,403.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,813,217.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 839,487 shares of company stock valued at $158,444,151 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney stock opened at $183.02 on Monday. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $98.86 and a twelve month high of $203.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $189.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $332.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.11, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The business had revenue of $16.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.84 billion. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. Equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

