Terry L. Blaker Sells 10,112 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Terry L. Blaker reduced its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 22.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,112 shares during the period. Terry L. Blaker’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $1,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 974.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,044,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,469,000 after buying an additional 2,761,300 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $46,713,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,028,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,933,000 after acquiring an additional 462,943 shares during the period. Taddei Ludwig & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $20,765,000. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank grew its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 188.0% in the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 567,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,625,000 after acquiring an additional 370,158 shares during the period.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock opened at $51.29 on Monday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $51.24 and a 1 year high of $51.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.37.

