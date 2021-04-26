Terry L. Blaker Sells 3,024 Shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Terry L. Blaker lowered its stake in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,024 shares during the quarter. Terry L. Blaker’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $3,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LNT. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alliant Energy by 895.7% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 210,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,851,000 after acquiring an additional 188,984 shares during the last quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in Alliant Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $253,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Alliant Energy by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 4,425 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Alliant Energy by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 261,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,489,000 after purchasing an additional 45,763 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Alliant Energy by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. 72.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LNT opened at $56.44 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Alliant Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.36 and a fifty-two week high of $58.10.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $817.00 million for the quarter. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 19.33% and a return on equity of 12.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.4025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.70%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LNT. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alliant Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.71.

Alliant Energy Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

