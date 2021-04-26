Terry L. Blaker Trims Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Terry L. Blaker lessened its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 21.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,148 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 9,598 shares during the quarter. Terry L. Blaker’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth $1,107,842,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,334,074 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $927,271,000 after buying an additional 303,342 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,934,166 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $901,401,000 after buying an additional 540,722 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,363,258 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $735,090,000 after buying an additional 3,340,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,379,119 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $671,427,000 after buying an additional 637,044 shares during the last quarter. 47.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Citigroup began coverage on Oracle in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Wedbush began coverage on Oracle in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Cowen increased their price target on Oracle from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Oracle from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.36.

In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.31, for a total transaction of $76,256,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,218,592 shares in the company, valued at $147,114,835.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.99, for a total transaction of $6,699,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,699,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 3,808,000 shares of company stock valued at $254,732,810 in the last 90 days. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $74.97 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $216.18 billion, a PE ratio of 22.72, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $50.86 and a 52 week high of $80.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $71.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.63.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.07 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 101.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a boost from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.99%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

Featured Story: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.