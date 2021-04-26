Terry L. Blaker Trims Position in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

Terry L. Blaker decreased its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 746 shares during the quarter. Terry L. Blaker’s holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $2,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 179.2% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $200,000.

Get SiteOne Landscape Supply alerts:

In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, EVP Greg Weller sold 3,865 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.46, for a total transaction of $600,852.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,912,624.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Doug Black sold 17,363 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.87, for a total value of $3,070,993.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 384,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,073,902.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,428 shares of company stock valued at $4,242,087 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SITE opened at $181.76 on Monday. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.88 and a 12-month high of $184.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.03. The company has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a PE ratio of 71.28 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.36. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 22.35% and a net margin of 4.38%. The business had revenue of $675.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.04 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $134.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. UBS Group increased their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Truist increased their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $130.00 to $186.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.88.

About SiteOne Landscape Supply

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 130,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which consists controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation and drainage pipes; fertilizers, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, which include herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories, which comprise mulches, soil amendments, tools, and sod; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous shrubs, evergreen shrubs and trees, ornamental trees, shade trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, and plant species; and outdoor lighting products, which include accent lights, dark lights, path lights, up lights, down lights, wall lights, and pool and aquatic area lighting, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials.

See Also: Recession

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SITE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE).

Receive News & Ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.