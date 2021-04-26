Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Bought by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,189 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $3,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. 41.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded up $9.64 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $739.04. The company had a trading volume of 695,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,599,926. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $672.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $645.46. The stock has a market cap of $709.37 billion, a PE ratio of 1,484.94, a P/E/G ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $136.61 and a 1-year high of $900.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Tesla news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 30,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $852.12, for a total transaction of $25,563,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 621,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,821,800.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $870.35, for a total transaction of $1,305,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,038,874.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 82,653 shares of company stock valued at $63,536,274. 23.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TSLA shares. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,000.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Mizuho increased their target price on Tesla to $820.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. FIX raised shares of Tesla to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $384.19.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

