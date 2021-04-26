Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by Conning Inc.

Conning Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,947 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 727 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $6,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TSLA. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 30,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $852.12, for a total transaction of $25,563,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 621,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $529,821,800.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $718.00, for a total value of $897,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,196,512. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 82,653 shares of company stock valued at $63,536,274. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on TSLA shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $700.00 price target (down previously from $775.00) on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Tesla from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $384.19.

Shares of TSLA stock traded up $9.69 on Monday, reaching $739.09. 645,681 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,599,926. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $136.61 and a 12-month high of $900.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $709.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,484.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $672.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $645.46.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.38 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

