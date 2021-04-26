Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.49 EPS

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.49, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $10.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.89 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 EPS.

Shares of Tesla stock traded up $8.80 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $738.20. 28,764,778 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,975,676. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $708.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,482.33, a PEG ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. Tesla has a 52 week low of $136.61 and a 52 week high of $900.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $680.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $650.07.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TSLA shares. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Tesla from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $700.00 price objective (down from $775.00) on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $384.19.

In related news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $852.12, for a total transaction of $25,563,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 621,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $529,821,800.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $870.35, for a total value of $1,305,525.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,038,874.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 82,653 shares of company stock valued at $63,536,274 in the last 90 days. 23.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Tesla stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 601 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000. 41.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

