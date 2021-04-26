Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.22 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) – Equities researchers at Wedbush lifted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 22nd. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $1.22 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.08. Wedbush also issued estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.23 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on TCBI. Bank of America raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $64.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCBI opened at $65.89 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.07 and a 200-day moving average of $62.44. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 47.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.15. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 52-week low of $22.01 and a 52-week high of $93.26.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.23. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 5.48% and a net margin of 6.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.38) EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 925.9% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,842 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $136,000. 92.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Elysia Holt Ragusa purchased 10,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.75 per share, for a total transaction of $249,405.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,405.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

