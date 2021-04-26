Tfo Tdc LLC Purchases 4,886 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Tfo Tdc LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 11.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,886 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises 1.3% of Tfo Tdc LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Tfo Tdc LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $4,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VNQ. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,393,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 11,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 2,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 2,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VNQ traded up $0.70 on Monday, hitting $98.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,621,756. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.46. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $66.27 and a 52-week high of $98.13.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

