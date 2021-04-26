TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.52 Per Share

Posted by on Apr 26th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Analysts forecast that TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.52) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for TG Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.65) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.41). TG Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.48) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TG Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.04) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.77) to ($1.30). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.77) to $2.73. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for TG Therapeutics.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.04 million. TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 151,798.69% and a negative return on equity of 223.96%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley lifted their price target on TG Therapeutics from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on TG Therapeutics from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TG Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.

Shares of NASDAQ TGTX traded up $1.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $43.91. The company had a trading volume of 28,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,521,844. TG Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $10.83 and a 52-week high of $56.74. The stock has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.65 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.91.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 66,294 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,449,000 after purchasing an additional 5,069 shares during the last quarter. Polianta Ltd acquired a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $1,191,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 528,348 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,484,000 after buying an additional 62,031 shares in the last quarter. Hikari Power Ltd acquired a new stake in TG Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $260,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 851 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.73% of the company’s stock.

About TG Therapeutics

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its therapeutic product candidates include Ublituximab, an investigational glycoengineered monoclonal antibody for the treatment of B-cell non-hodgkin lymphoma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), and relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis; and Umbralisib, an oral inhibitor of PI3K-delta and CK1-epsilon for the treatment of CLL, marginal zone lymphoma, and follicular lymphoma.

Read More: Momentum Indicators

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TG Therapeutics (TGTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX)

Receive News & Ratings for TG Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TG Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.