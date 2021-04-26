TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.52 Per Share

Analysts forecast that TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.52) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for TG Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.65) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.41). TG Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.48) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TG Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.04) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.77) to ($1.30). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.77) to $2.73. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for TG Therapeutics.

Get TG Therapeutics alerts:

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.04 million. TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 151,798.69% and a negative return on equity of 223.96%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley lifted their price target on TG Therapeutics from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on TG Therapeutics from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TG Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.

Shares of NASDAQ TGTX traded up $1.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $43.91. The company had a trading volume of 28,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,521,844. TG Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $10.83 and a 52-week high of $56.74. The stock has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.65 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.91.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 66,294 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,449,000 after purchasing an additional 5,069 shares during the last quarter. Polianta Ltd acquired a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $1,191,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 528,348 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,484,000 after buying an additional 62,031 shares in the last quarter. Hikari Power Ltd acquired a new stake in TG Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $260,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 851 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.73% of the company’s stock.

About TG Therapeutics

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its therapeutic product candidates include Ublituximab, an investigational glycoengineered monoclonal antibody for the treatment of B-cell non-hodgkin lymphoma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), and relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis; and Umbralisib, an oral inhibitor of PI3K-delta and CK1-epsilon for the treatment of CLL, marginal zone lymphoma, and follicular lymphoma.

Read More: Momentum Indicators

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TG Therapeutics (TGTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TG Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TG Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.