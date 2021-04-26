Thales (OTCMKTS:THLLY) Rating Reiterated by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Thales (OTCMKTS:THLLY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

THLLY has been the subject of a number of other reports. BNP Paribas raised shares of Thales from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Thales in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Thales in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Thales in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Thales in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Thales presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of THLLY stock traded up $0.23 on Monday, reaching $20.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,053. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.32. Thales has a 1 year low of $12.87 and a 1 year high of $21.90.

