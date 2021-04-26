Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLEF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLEF) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Thales in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS:THLEF traded up $1.05 on Monday, reaching $104.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,509. Thales has a 1-year low of $64.10 and a 1-year high of $108.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $100.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.20.

Thales SA provides various solutions for civilian and military customers in the aeronautics, space, defense, security, and ground transportation markets worldwide. It operates through Aerospace, Transport, Defence & Security, and Digital Identity & Security segments. The company offers communications, command, and control systems; mission services and support; protection and mission/combat systems; surveillance, detection, and intelligence systems; training and simulation solutions for air, land, naval, and joint forces; and digital identity and security solutions.

