Thales’ (THLLY) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Citigroup

Thales (OTCMKTS:THLLY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Citigroup in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on THLLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Thales in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Thales in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Thales in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Thales from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Thales in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS THLLY traded up $0.23 on Monday, reaching $20.76. 5,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,053. Thales has a one year low of $12.87 and a one year high of $21.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.32.

