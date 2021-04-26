The Alkaline Water (NYSE:WTER) Trading 0.9% Higher

The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NYSE:WTER)’s stock price traded up 0.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.14 and last traded at $1.10. 751,012 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 1,839,343 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.09.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.19.

The Alkaline Water (NYSE:WTER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $10.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.58 million.

The Alkaline Water Company Inc produces, distributes, and markets bottled alkaline water in the United States. It also provides flavored bottled alkaline water in various flavors, including raspberry, watermelon, lemon, lemon lime, peach mango, blood orange, and cucumber mint. The company offers bottled alkaline water in various volumes under the Alkaline88 brand.

