The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Stake Decreased by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. lessened its holdings in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,329 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,517 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $3,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 99.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,030,161 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $443,036,000 after buying an additional 2,014,085 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,678,614 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $404,389,000 after buying an additional 15,469 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of The Allstate during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $373,392,000. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,234,640 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $355,584,000 after buying an additional 73,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in The Allstate by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,122,886 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $343,296,000 after purchasing an additional 244,365 shares in the last quarter. 76.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Allstate alerts:

The Allstate stock opened at $125.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $37.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.81. The Allstate Co. has a 1 year low of $84.97 and a 1 year high of $125.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $116.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.05.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.81 by $2.06. The Allstate had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The firm had revenue of $11.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 12.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. This is a boost from The Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. The Allstate’s payout ratio is presently 31.06%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on The Allstate from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The Allstate from $119.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on The Allstate from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on The Allstate from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut The Allstate from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.20.

The Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

Recommended Story: Earnings Reports

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL).

Receive News & Ratings for The Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.