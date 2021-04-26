The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) Price Target Raised to $140.00 at Raymond James

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Raymond James from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.96% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ALL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of The Allstate from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of The Allstate from $128.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of The Allstate from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Allstate in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Allstate from $119.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The Allstate currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.20.

The Allstate stock opened at $125.05 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $116.43 and a 200-day moving average of $106.05. The firm has a market cap of $37.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.81. The Allstate has a 1-year low of $84.97 and a 1-year high of $125.27.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.81 by $2.06. The Allstate had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The company had revenue of $11.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.13 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Allstate will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Allstate by 99.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,030,161 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $443,036,000 after acquiring an additional 2,014,085 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of The Allstate by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,678,614 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $404,389,000 after purchasing an additional 15,469 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of The Allstate during the 4th quarter valued at $373,392,000. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of The Allstate by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,234,640 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $355,584,000 after purchasing an additional 73,281 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of The Allstate by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,122,886 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $343,296,000 after purchasing an additional 244,365 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

The Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

