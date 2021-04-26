The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) PT Raised to $140.00 at Raymond James

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) had its target price increased by analysts at Raymond James from $135.00 to $140.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.96% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Allstate from $119.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Allstate in a research report on Monday. Barclays boosted their price target on The Allstate from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on The Allstate from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on The Allstate from $128.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.20.

Shares of ALL stock opened at $125.05 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $116.43 and a 200 day moving average of $106.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $37.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.81. The Allstate has a twelve month low of $84.97 and a twelve month high of $125.27.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.81 by $2.06. The business had revenue of $11.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.43 billion. The Allstate had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 10.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Allstate will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Allstate by 99.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,030,161 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $443,036,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014,085 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of The Allstate by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,678,614 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $404,389,000 after purchasing an additional 15,469 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of The Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at $373,392,000. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of The Allstate by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,234,640 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $355,584,000 after purchasing an additional 73,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of The Allstate by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,122,886 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $343,296,000 after purchasing an additional 244,365 shares during the last quarter. 76.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About The Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

