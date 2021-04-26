The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) Reaches New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from $135.00 to $140.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock. The Allstate traded as high as $125.86 and last traded at $125.85, with a volume of 2842 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $125.05.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on ALL. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Allstate from $119.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their target price on The Allstate from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on The Allstate from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on The Allstate from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of The Allstate from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The Allstate presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.20.

Get The Allstate alerts:

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in The Allstate by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 18,579 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 3,872 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Allstate by 3.0% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 5,603 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 37.5% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 18,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,095,000 after buying an additional 4,974 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its position in shares of The Allstate by 10.2% during the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 2,003 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC raised its stake in shares of The Allstate by 10.6% in the first quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 2,452 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $37.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $116.43 and a 200 day moving average of $106.05.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.81 by $2.06. The business had revenue of $11.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.43 billion. The Allstate had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 10.68%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 12.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. This is a boost from The Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.06%.

About The Allstate (NYSE:ALL)

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

Featured Article: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for The Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.