The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) Shares Gap Up to $21.94

Shares of The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $21.94, but opened at $22.92. The Bancorp shares last traded at $22.44, with a volume of 1,753 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TBBK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of The Bancorp from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th.

Get The Bancorp alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 21.94 and a beta of 1.66.

The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $75.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.68 million. The Bancorp had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 12.91%. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Bancorp news, Director Daniel G. Cohen sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.68, for a total value of $867,200.00. Also, Director James J. Mcentee III sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total transaction of $1,025,000.00. 10.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of The Bancorp by 88.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,789 shares of the bank’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 3,192 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $156,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in The Bancorp by 72.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,719 shares of the bank’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 5,349 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in The Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $193,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in The Bancorp by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 17,401 shares of the bank’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

About The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK)

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, money market, and commercial accounts. It also provides securities-backed lines of credit, insurance policy cash value-backed lines of credit, vehicle fleet and other equipment leasing, small business administration loans, and commercial mortgage-backed loans, as well as prepaid and debit cards.

See Also: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for The Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.