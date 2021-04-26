The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) PT Lowered to $46.00 at Morgan Stanley

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the bank’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 4.64% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on BK. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The Bank of New York Mellon has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.80.

Get The Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Shares of BK stock opened at $48.24 on Monday. The Bank of New York Mellon has a 52-week low of $31.24 and a 52-week high of $49.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.30 billion, a PE ratio of 10.44, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.01.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The bank reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 23.09% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.79, for a total value of $1,637,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 114,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,367,468.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 10,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.89, for a total transaction of $510,069.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,173,844.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BK. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,299 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 909,457 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,597,000 after buying an additional 72,942 shares during the period. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC acquired a new stake in The Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter worth about $1,061,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,301,404 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,256,000 after buying an additional 23,881 shares during the period. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 40,084 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,701,000 after buying an additional 5,920 shares during the period. 82.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the Investment Services and Investment Management segments. The Investment Services segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

Read More: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for The Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.