The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Stake Increased by Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) by 32.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 295,909 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,677 shares during the period. The Bank of Nova Scotia makes up approximately 1.6% of Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $18,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia in the fourth quarter valued at $651,730,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 24,962 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 4,601 shares during the last quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. grew its stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 24,590 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 6,630 shares during the last quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC grew its stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 557,031 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,925,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,653 shares of the bank’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BNS traded up $0.67 during trading on Monday, hitting $63.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,384,682. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a fifty-two week low of $34.73 and a fifty-two week high of $64.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $62.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.87. The company has a market capitalization of $76.63 billion, a PE ratio of 15.87, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.97.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The bank reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.69. The Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 15.57%. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.7133 per share. This is a positive change from The Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.93%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BNS. Barclays upped their target price on The Bank of Nova Scotia from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on The Bank of Nova Scotia from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on The Bank of Nova Scotia from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. CIBC upgraded The Bank of Nova Scotia from a “neutral” rating to an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Desjardins upped their target price on The Bank of Nova Scotia from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.09.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

