The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) Rating Increased to Outperform at Boenning Scattergood

The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) was upgraded by Boenning Scattergood from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on BPRN. B. Riley lifted their price objective on The Bank of Princeton from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of The Bank of Princeton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Bank of Princeton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.33.

BPRN stock traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $27.50. 1,141 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,871. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.49. The Bank of Princeton has a 12 month low of $17.40 and a 12 month high of $30.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 0.63.

The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.06. As a group, research analysts predict that The Bank of Princeton will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BPRN. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in The Bank of Princeton by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of The Bank of Princeton by 3.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of The Bank of Princeton by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Bank of Princeton by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in The Bank of Princeton by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 65,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after buying an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.48% of the company’s stock.

About The Bank of Princeton

The Bank of Princeton provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, savings, attorney trust, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products include commercial real estate and multi-family, commercial and industrial, construction, residential first-lien mortgage, paycheck protection program, home equity, and consumer loans, as well as lines of credit.

