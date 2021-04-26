The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Position Boosted by Welch Group LLC

Welch Group LLC boosted its holdings in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 154.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,102 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,446 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $2,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,017,438 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,297,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,123 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in The Blackstone Group by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,087,072 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $524,124,000 after purchasing an additional 38,968 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,520,938 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $357,812,000 after buying an additional 82,405 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,633,401 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $170,671,000 after buying an additional 155,979 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,594,027 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $168,119,000 after buying an additional 822,850 shares during the period. 59.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Blackstone Group stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $87.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 135,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,885,543. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.75 and a 1-year high of $87.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $74.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.28. The company has a market cap of $59.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.51 and a beta of 1.33.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.24. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. The Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is 166.23%.

In other news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 2,370,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $87,713,384.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a report on Thursday, January 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.91.

About The Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

