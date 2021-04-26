The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) PT Raised to $1,280.00

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $1,150.00 to $1,280.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 3.98% from the company’s current price.

SAM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut The Boston Beer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $1,325.00 to $1,395.00 in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,300.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,378.00 to $1,538.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised The Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,009.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on The Boston Beer from $1,379.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,238.36.

Get The Boston Beer alerts:

NYSE:SAM traded down $52.90 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1,231.00. 2,265 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,960. The firm has a market cap of $15.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.96 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,168.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,034.03. The Boston Beer has a 52-week low of $428.44 and a 52-week high of $1,349.98.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $5.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $2.65. The Boston Beer had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 10.77%. The business had revenue of $545.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.14 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 64.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Boston Beer will post 15.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Boston Beer news, VP Quincy B. Troupe sold 1,089 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,190.61, for a total transaction of $1,296,574.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Quincy B. Troupe sold 2,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $999.91, for a total transaction of $2,720,755.11. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,810 shares of company stock valued at $8,773,689. Company insiders own 29.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Boston Beer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Boston Beer in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Boston Beer in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in The Boston Beer during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in The Boston Beer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 68.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Boston Beer Company Profile

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

Featured Article: Understanding Analyst Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for The Boston Beer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boston Beer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.