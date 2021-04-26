The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) PT Raised to $1,500.00

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Evercore ISI from $1,300.00 to $1,500.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 22.05% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,009.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,379.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,378.00 to $1,538.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Cowen lowered shares of The Boston Beer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $1,250.00 to $1,000.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of The Boston Beer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $1,325.00 to $1,395.00 in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The Boston Beer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,211.21.

Get The Boston Beer alerts:

Shares of The Boston Beer stock traded down $54.90 during trading on Monday, hitting $1,229.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,960. The company has a market capitalization of $15.07 billion, a PE ratio of 91.71 and a beta of 0.76. The Boston Beer has a 52 week low of $428.44 and a 52 week high of $1,349.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,168.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,034.03.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $5.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $2.65. The business had revenue of $545.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.14 million. The Boston Beer had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The Boston Beer’s revenue was up 64.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Boston Beer will post 15.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Quincy B. Troupe sold 2,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $999.91, for a total transaction of $2,720,755.11. Also, VP Quincy B. Troupe sold 1,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,190.61, for a total transaction of $1,296,574.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,810 shares of company stock valued at $8,773,689. Insiders own 29.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of The Boston Beer by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,222,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,215,359,000 after purchasing an additional 94,327 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in The Boston Beer by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 914,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,259,000 after purchasing an additional 131,399 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in The Boston Beer by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 295,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,119,000 after purchasing an additional 48,529 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in The Boston Beer by 224.4% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 160,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,619,000 after purchasing an additional 111,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in The Boston Beer by 355.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 111,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,216,000 after purchasing an additional 87,314 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

About The Boston Beer

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

See Also: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for The Boston Beer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boston Beer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.