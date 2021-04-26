The Buckle (NYSE:BKE) Trading Down 3.3%

The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE)’s share price fell 3.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as $42.28 and last traded at $42.28. 9,572 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 477,805 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.73.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.40.

The Buckle (NYSE:BKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $318.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.41 million. The Buckle had a net margin of 13.07% and a return on equity of 27.47%. The Buckle’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Buckle, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This is a positive change from The Buckle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The Buckle’s payout ratio is presently 61.68%.

In other The Buckle news, VP Kelli D. Molczyk sold 2,500 shares of The Buckle stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.77, for a total value of $109,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 55,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,436,369.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas B. Heacock sold 2,600 shares of The Buckle stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.44, for a total transaction of $105,144.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,758,898. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 57,363 shares of company stock worth $2,415,414. 41.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BKE. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in The Buckle by 4.3% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in The Buckle by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 25,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in The Buckle by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in The Buckle during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in The Buckle during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 61.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, BKE Boutique, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Departwest, Reclaim, Salvage, Nova Industries, and Veece.

