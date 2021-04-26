The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Price Target Raised to $86.00

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $83.00 to $86.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 27.88% from the company’s previous close.

SCHW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Argus boosted their price target on The Charles Schwab from $66.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup boosted their price target on The Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $93.00 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on The Charles Schwab from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on The Charles Schwab from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.88.

SCHW opened at $67.25 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $121.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.13 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.67. The Charles Schwab has a one year low of $31.63 and a one year high of $68.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 29.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 80.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Charles Schwab will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 8,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total transaction of $560,978.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 298,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.46, for a total transaction of $16,271,776.64. Insiders sold a total of 1,642,137 shares of company stock worth $99,013,316 over the last ninety days. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 87.3% during the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in The Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

