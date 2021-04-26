The Chemours (CC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

The Chemours (NYSE:CC) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.68 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

The Chemours (NYSE:CC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.25. The Chemours had a negative net margin of 2.35% and a positive return on equity of 46.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. On average, analysts expect The Chemours to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

The Chemours stock opened at $30.00 on Monday. The Chemours has a 52-week low of $10.29 and a 52-week high of $30.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.87 and a 200-day moving average of $25.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.67 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.54.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. The Chemours’s payout ratio is currently 39.84%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of The Chemours from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of The Chemours from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Chemours from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of The Chemours from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.67.

About The Chemours

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Advanced Performance Materials, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, and protection in various of applications.

