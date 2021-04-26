The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Position Boosted by Conning Inc.

Conning Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,005,472 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,484 shares during the quarter. The Coca-Cola makes up 1.6% of Conning Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Conning Inc.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $52,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arden Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 39,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after buying an additional 2,991 shares during the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 532,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,042,000 after buying an additional 53,500 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian lifted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 102.3% during the 1st quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 36,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after buying an additional 18,482 shares during the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. lifted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 10,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 44,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,360,000 after purchasing an additional 2,802 shares during the last quarter. 65.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

Shares of KO traded down $0.80 on Monday, reaching $53.67. 296,907 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,187,199. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.35. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $43.20 and a 12 month high of $54.93. The firm has a market cap of $231.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.37, a P/E/G ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 24.90%. The firm had revenue of $9 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.62%.

In other The Coca-Cola news, VP Kathy Loveless sold 501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total value of $25,280.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $515,903.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.15, for a total value of $1,023,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,171,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 110,501 shares of company stock worth $5,890,580 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on The Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The Coca-Cola from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on The Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Guggenheim lowered The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.69.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.