The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Stock Position Lowered by Patten Group Inc.

Patten Group Inc. lessened its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 213,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,407 shares during the period. The Coca-Cola comprises approximately 3.6% of Patten Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $11,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of KO. Successful Portfolios LLC grew its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 18,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 0.4% in the first quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 48,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 0.6% in the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 35,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Tri Star Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 0.3% in the first quarter. Tri Star Advisors Inc. now owns 68,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,670,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, BTR Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

In related news, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.15, for a total value of $1,023,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 62,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,171,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Kathy Loveless sold 501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total value of $25,280.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $515,903.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 110,501 shares of company stock worth $5,890,580 over the last ninety days. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. HSBC decreased their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.69.

KO traded down $0.66 during trading on Monday, reaching $53.81. The stock had a trading volume of 249,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,187,199. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company has a market capitalization of $231.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.37, a P/E/G ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $43.20 and a one year high of $54.93.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 24.90%. The Coca-Cola’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 79.62%.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Article: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.