The Estée Lauder Companies (EL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 3rd. Analysts expect The Estée Lauder Companies to post earnings of $1.26 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.92. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 32.72%. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect The Estée Lauder Companies to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of EL stock opened at $313.79 on Monday. The Estée Lauder Companies has a 12-month low of $158.25 and a 12-month high of $316.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $294.50 and its 200 day moving average is $262.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 191.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.46%.

In other news, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 22,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.01, for a total value of $6,877,429.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,279,442.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Cedric Prouve sold 22,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.05, for a total transaction of $6,643,065.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 255,929 shares in the company, valued at $75,767,780.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,149,073 shares of company stock worth $608,055,929. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $239.00 to $258.00 in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $290.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.91.

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

